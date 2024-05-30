Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $4.35 Million in Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,000. Korro Bio makes up about 0.8% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 12.27% of Korro Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Korro Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Korro Bio stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $49.99. 47,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,538. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.15. Korro Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $97.91.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KRRO shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Korro Bio from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Opportunity Fund Atlas acquired 17,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,924,144. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

