Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $2.36 Million in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000. Vaxcyte accounts for about 0.4% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCVX. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,258,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Vaxcyte by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Vaxcyte by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 68,904 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Vaxcyte by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Vaxcyte by 468.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 115,505 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCVX traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $67.92. 362,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,371. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.69. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $82.04.

Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.28. Research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total value of $1,003,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,982,299.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total value of $1,003,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,982,299.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $221,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,279,000.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,294 shares of company stock valued at $5,895,475 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCVX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vaxcyte

About Vaxcyte

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.