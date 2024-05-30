Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $1.56 Million in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of 89bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,761,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,672,000 after buying an additional 449,262 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 38,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio Trading Down 3.6 %

ETNB traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.02. 1,329,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,402. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. 89bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.03 and a quick ratio of 15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

ETNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on 89bio

Insider Transactions at 89bio

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $20,722,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

89bio Profile

(Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.