Mizuho Raises Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $130.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.95% from the stock’s current price.

MAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.41.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $128.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $158.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.99.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

