Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Equities researchers at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Baird R W raised Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fortrea

Fortrea Price Performance

Shares of FTRE stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78. Fortrea has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fortrea will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fortrea

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at $347,110,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,741,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,859,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at $59,056,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Fortrea by 4,500.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 982,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,259,000 after purchasing an additional 960,865 shares during the last quarter.

About Fortrea

(Get Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.