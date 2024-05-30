Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.85

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 12542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

