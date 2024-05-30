Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $85.54

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.54 and last traded at $85.04, with a volume of 10619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.89.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kristina M. Johnson purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.92 per share, for a total transaction of $32,368.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,368. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Minerals Technologies news, Director Kristina M. Johnson purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.92 per share, with a total value of $32,368.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $87,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,017.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Minerals Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $19,192,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 65.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 251,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after buying an additional 99,267 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 52.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after buying an additional 67,379 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 787.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 74,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 65,830 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.