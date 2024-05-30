MiL.k Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $111.31 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. MiL.k has a total market cap of $111.31 million and $2.52 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One MiL.k token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000457 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MiL.k

MiL.k launched on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,743,138 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “MiL.k (MLK) is a blockchain platform that integrates customers from different service industries through tokenizing mileage points. It enables users to trade these points interchangeably, making transactions more secure and reliable. The platform utilizes two types of tokens: Brand Tokens (tokenized mileage points from service companies) and $MLK, the platform’s cryptocurrency. Users can earn $MLK by selling their Brand Tokens, purchase it from crypto exchanges, or receive it through transfers. The platform operates on Luniverse’s BaaS platform with main and side chains using Hyperledger Fabric for better performance and stability.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

