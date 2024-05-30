MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Receives $24.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MidWestOne Financial Group

Insider Transactions at MidWestOne Financial Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 4,447 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $100,013.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,401.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Charles N. Funk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,714.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles N. Reeves bought 4,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.03. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,401.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,447 shares of company stock valued at $142,093 and have sold 8,343 shares valued at $179,240. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 631,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,796,000 after buying an additional 15,512 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 158,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 88.9% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 41,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of MOFG opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $329.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.36%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.