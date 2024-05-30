Michael Bane Purchases 20,500 Shares of HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Stock

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) insider Michael Bane bought 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £25,215 ($32,203.07).
Michael Bane also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 25th, Michael Bane acquired 24,100 shares of HICL Infrastructure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £30,125 ($38,473.82).
HICL Infrastructure Price Performance
HICL opened at GBX 121 ($1.55) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 124.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 128.19. The stock has a market cap of £2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,223.60 and a beta of 0.28. HICL Infrastructure PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 111 ($1.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 150.60 ($1.92).
HICL Infrastructure Increases Dividend
HICL Infrastructure Company Profile
HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.
