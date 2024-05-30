MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,008,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 757,021 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $58,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.50) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MTG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.46. 54,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,040. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $294.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.85% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

