MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Up 55.5% in May

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the April 30th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE:MMT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.62. 123,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,099. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $4.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Institutional Trading of MFS Multimarket Income Trust
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Multimarket Income Trust
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.