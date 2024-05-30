MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Up 55.5% in May

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the April 30th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MMT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.62. 123,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,099. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $4.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Trading of MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 647,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 51,158 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 215,627 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 110,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 52,812 shares during the period. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,021,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

