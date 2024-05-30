Meter Governance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $189,561.69 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $40.02 million and approximately $189,561.69 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00001784 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,851,471 coins and its circulating supply is 33,178,979 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,851,471 with 33,178,979 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.19447466 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $247,996.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.