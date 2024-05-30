Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL) Short Interest Up 952.4% in May

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,400 shares, an increase of 952.4% from the April 30th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MTAL. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Metals Acquisition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Metals Acquisition has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Metals Acquisition Trading Down 0.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metals Acquisition

Shares of MTAL stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.71. 12,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,634. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12. Metals Acquisition has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth $210,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the first quarter worth $517,000. Regal Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 1.2% during the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 303,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth $6,676,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 10.4% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 687,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after buying an additional 64,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

