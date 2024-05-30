Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Trading Down 1.6%

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $466.44 and last traded at $466.99. 3,313,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 17,186,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $474.36.

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $482.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at $15,794,965.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at $15,794,965.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.30, for a total transaction of $22,973,275.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 731,469 shares of company stock worth $363,443,903 over the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 31.8% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,124 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.4% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 103,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,996,000 after buying an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

