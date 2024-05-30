Meridian Management Co. Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Meridian Management Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BILS traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.37. The company had a trading volume of 74,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,589. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $98.89 and a one year high of $99.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.22 and its 200-day moving average is $99.23.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.