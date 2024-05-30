Meridian Management Co. Purchases New Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Meridian Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,734,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,384,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,387,000 after acquiring an additional 64,547 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,245,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,158,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,639,656. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $99.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.39 and its 200 day moving average is $97.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

