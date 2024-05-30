Meridian Management Co. Purchases 19,305 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 0.9% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in PayPal by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.89. 5,209,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,253,557. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.77. The company has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.39.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

