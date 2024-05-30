Meridian Management Co. Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 739.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,988 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,395,000 after buying an additional 9,906,690 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,273.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,134,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,865 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,553.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,918 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,167,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 484.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,437,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,338,000 after buying an additional 1,191,095 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,533,910. The company has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.36.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

