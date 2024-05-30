Meridian Management Co. Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Meridian Management Co. grew its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $223,610,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 348.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 756,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,938,000 after purchasing an additional 587,886 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,488,000 after purchasing an additional 441,754 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 15.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 960,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,190,000 after purchasing an additional 128,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.00.

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $258.00. The stock had a trading volume of 551,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,181. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

