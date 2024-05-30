Meridian Management Co. Acquires 21,161 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares during the quarter. Etsy makes up 1.4% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Meridian Management Co. owned about 0.05% of Etsy worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETSY. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Etsy by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,616,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,207,000 after purchasing an additional 967,777 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 57.8% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,655 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Etsy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,555,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,068,000 after acquiring an additional 30,561 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Etsy by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,319,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,920,000 after acquiring an additional 952,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Etsy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,208.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $183,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $49,507.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $2.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.94. The stock had a trading volume of 997,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,832. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.00. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.60 and a 1-year high of $102.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETSY. B. Riley lowered their price target on Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Etsy from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.96.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

