Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Up 0.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $5.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Medical Properties Trust traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $5.00. 2,841,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 21,858,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Medical Properties Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 170,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 125,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.8% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 376,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 42,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -27.03%.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.