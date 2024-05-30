McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Stock Price Up 0.8%

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $564.28 and last traded at $563.30. Approximately 118,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 711,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $558.89.

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $540.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.82. The stock has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $7,116,763.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,219 shares of company stock worth $10,608,252. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 427.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

