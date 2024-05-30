McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Thomas L. Rodgers Sells 789 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $9.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $558.69. 1,037,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,105. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $540.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.82. The firm has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $373.28 and a 52-week high of $566.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. StockNews.com raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,140,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,326,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,044.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,228,000 after acquiring an additional 749,504 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of McKesson by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after acquiring an additional 708,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in McKesson by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 602,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,778,000 after purchasing an additional 403,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

