Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $133.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.89.

Masonite International Price Performance

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $132.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.51. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $76.87 and a 52 week high of $132.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.76). Masonite International had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $668.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Masonite International will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Masonite International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

