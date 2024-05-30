Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 390,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $23,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 11.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 404,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,893,000 after buying an additional 42,359 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,964,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,142,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.95. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The company has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.39, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.22%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $332,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $332,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,497,911.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.05.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

