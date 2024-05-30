Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mars Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARX. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Mars Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $768,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mars Acquisition by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 256,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 56,945 shares during the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mars Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Mars Acquisition by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 456,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 214,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kim LLC acquired a new stake in Mars Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,222,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mars Acquisition Price Performance

Mars Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,900. Mars Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68.

About Mars Acquisition

Mars Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in cryptocurrency and blockchain, automobiles, healthcare, financial technology, cyber security, cleantech, software, Internet and artificial intelligence, specialty manufacturing, and other related technology innovations market.

