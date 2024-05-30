Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stake Increased by Solidarity Wealth LLC

Solidarity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Markel Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 400.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,771,000 after purchasing an additional 125,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,216,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,935,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,214,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,520.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 634 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Markel Group stock traded up $11.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,610.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,536.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1,472.32. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,295.65 and a 52 week high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.