Mark Compton Buys 1,000 Shares of Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) Stock

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL – Get Free Report) insider Mark Compton acquired 1,000 shares of Sonic Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$25.35 ($16.90) per share, with a total value of A$25,350.00 ($16,900.00).

Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.49.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.