Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, an increase of 108.6% from the April 30th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 930,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Marin Software Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRIN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.55. 19,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $5.45.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 78.95% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The company had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marin Software in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

