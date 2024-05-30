Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Short Interest Update

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the April 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MGMLF remained flat at C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday. 29,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,992. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. Maple Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.12.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

