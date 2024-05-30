Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Short Interest Update

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the April 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Maple Gold Mines Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MGMLF remained flat at C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday. 29,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,992. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. Maple Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.12.
Maple Gold Mines Company Profile
