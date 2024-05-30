Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Director Purchases $10,950.00 in Stock

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) Director Arthur H. Amron bought 3,000 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $10,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at $66,718.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of TUSK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 43,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.70. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.19 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

About Mammoth Energy Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,700,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 21,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 20,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.