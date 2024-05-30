Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Director Purchases $10,950.00 in Stock

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) Director Arthur H. Amron bought 3,000 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $10,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at $66,718.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of TUSK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 43,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.70. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $5.75.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.19 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.
