Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.73.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Macy's alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on M

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 15,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $307,729.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 306,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,853.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,390,000 after buying an additional 2,645,577 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Macy’s by 260.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,547,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,577,000 after buying an additional 1,841,432 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Macy’s by 15.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 544,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 73,924 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 20.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,287,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after buying an additional 565,269 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $6,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of M stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 658.33 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 2,300.00%.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.