Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.10 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.17.
Lundin Mining Stock Down 2.0 %
Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,534 shares of company stock valued at $439,992. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.
