Litecoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $315.71 Million (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $83.69 or 0.00123149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $6.24 billion and $315.71 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008758 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000118 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Litecoin
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,585,881 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.
