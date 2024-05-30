LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from LifeVantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

LifeVantage has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

LifeVantage Trading Down 0.4 %

LFVN opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34. LifeVantage has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $97.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.80.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage ( NASDAQ:LFVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $48.25 million for the quarter.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

