Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 71 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in CME Group by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 320,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,426,000 after purchasing an additional 131,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $526,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,640 shares of company stock worth $10,676,444. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.80.

CME Group Trading Up 0.3 %

CME traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.45. The company had a trading volume of 106,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.22. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.73 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

