Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 1,936 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $9,048,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,915,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cummins by 227.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 16,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI traded up $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $276.20. The stock had a trading volume of 42,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $304.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.32.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.