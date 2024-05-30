Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,529 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 15.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,840,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,138,000 after acquiring an additional 650,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,595,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,675,000 after purchasing an additional 41,790 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $232,322,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,671,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,404,000 after purchasing an additional 59,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total transaction of $1,471,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,914.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,359 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,472 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTB

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.91. 72,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,438. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $156.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.