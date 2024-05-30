Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $110,000 in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 84,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 22,590 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 995,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 80,981 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 77,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 20,504 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of BHK stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.50. 50,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,889. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.