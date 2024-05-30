Legacy Advisors LLC Has $350,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3,202.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

Shares of T traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,465,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,669,813. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

