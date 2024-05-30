Legacy Advisors LLC Has $319,000 Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 33,585 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 324,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after buying an additional 26,924 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.3% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 94,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 13.0% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Argus upped their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,785.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock worth $1,798,647,360. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.2 %

Nasdaq stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,696. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average of $58.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $64.25.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.32%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.