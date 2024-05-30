Legacy Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Toast by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 115,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Toast by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,705,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,645 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Toast by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 90,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 39,166 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $2,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,409.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $2,524,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,409.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,260 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOST remained flat at $23.63 during trading hours on Thursday. 957,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,202,057. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -47.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOST. Mizuho lifted their target price on Toast from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

