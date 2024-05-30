Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,259 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.13. 173,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,578. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.57.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

