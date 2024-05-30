Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 859 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CDNS traded down $3.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $288.19. 322,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,958. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.07. The stock has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 75.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.77 and a twelve month high of $327.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CDNS

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 23,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.52, for a total transaction of $7,137,051.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,437.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total value of $463,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,316.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 23,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.52, for a total value of $7,137,051.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,437.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,937 shares of company stock valued at $31,631,416. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.