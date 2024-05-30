Lcnb Corp Sells 734 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lcnb Corp cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $840,000. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 133,976.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 542,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in TJX Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,785,775 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $261,334,000 after acquiring an additional 148,954 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,697 shares of company stock valued at $7,306,789. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,365,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,416. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.50 and a 200-day moving average of $95.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

