Lcnb Corp Sells 159 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lcnb Corp cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,595,559,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,075,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,593,025,000 after acquiring an additional 251,516 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,510,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,964,000 after purchasing an additional 306,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,214,000 after purchasing an additional 56,642 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,875,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,892,580 shares of company stock worth $859,751,687. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Down 0.6 %

MA stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $442.47. 1,869,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,299. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $462.12 and its 200-day moving average is $446.95. The company has a market cap of $411.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $357.85 and a 12 month high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.