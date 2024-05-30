Lcnb Corp Has $3.02 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.2% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $2,347,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 34,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2,476.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 23,776 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 111,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Trading Down 1.3 %

Chevron stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.94. 5,908,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,108,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.36 and its 200-day moving average is $152.86.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.