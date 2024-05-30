Lcnb Corp Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Lcnb Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.8% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,138,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,596 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,547,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,408,000 after buying an additional 556,025 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,234,000 after acquiring an additional 442,304 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 686,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,733,000 after acquiring an additional 439,958 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 777,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,989,000 after acquiring an additional 364,335 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.21. 4,700,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,028,212. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.72. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.