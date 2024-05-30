Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli Sells 18,373 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $1,454,957.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lantheus Price Performance

Lantheus stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.52. 730,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,045. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.39. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $94.47.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lantheus

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 538,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 168,114 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Lantheus by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $1,385,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 562,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,344,000 after acquiring an additional 49,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 33,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.